Rodriguez does not have a hard innings cap this season, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com on Friday.

It will be a necessity to manage Rodriguez's workload after he was limited to just 75.2 innings last season because of a strained lat. However, it sounds like the O's don't have a strict number in mind, or at least not one they're willing to share publicly. Rodriguez went a career-long 5.2 frames and threw a career-high 101 pitches in his last start Tuesday versus the Rays.