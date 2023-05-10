Rodriguez (2-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out four.

Rodriguez held the first-place Rays at bay for the majority of Tuesday's outing, allowing just a pair of solo home runs as he improved to 2-0. The home-run ball has hurt Rodriguez recently -- he's allowed five homers in his last two starts (seven innings). He now sports a 5.08 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB through his first seven MLB starts. The 23-year-old Rodriguez is currently lined up to face the Angels at home in his next outing.