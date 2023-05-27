Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Rodriguez will head down to Norfolk after he's struggled on the mound recently, posting an inflated 11.14 ERA and 2.10 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 21 innings in five starts in May. The 23-year-old has struggled with the long ball this season, surrendering 13 homers over his 10 outings. Rodriguez will now have an opportunity to get back on track with Norfolk before he inevitably gets another shot in the big leagues down the line. Keegan Akin was called up to replace him on the major-league roster Saturday and will likely replace Rodriguez in the starting rotation.
More News
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Hammered by Rangers•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Six strikeouts in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Can't get through fourth inning•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: No hard innings cap•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Notches second win•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Knocked around by KC•