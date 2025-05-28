Rodriguez (lat/elbow) has started throwing on flat ground but remains without a timetable for return, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reported Wednesday.

Rodriguez has been on the injured list since Spring Training, though an April 23 diagnosis of a lat strain threw a wrench in his recovery from elbow inflammation. The 25-year-old isn't likely to rejoin the Orioles' rotation until the second half of the season, but Wednesday's update is encouraging.