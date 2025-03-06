Rodriguez is dealing with right triceps soreness and will undergo testing, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez showed diminished velocity during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, averaging just 93.2 mph in the start and getting clocked as low as 89.5 mph with his four-seamer. The righty said after the outing that he simply felt "sluggish" and was not injured, but a day later he now has soreness in his pitching arm. The Orioles expect to know more about Rodriguez's status Friday after the test results are in, but a trip to the injured list could certainly be in the offing. If Rodriguez does indeed need an IL stint, Baltimore could consider Albert Suarez or Cade Povich for its rotation.