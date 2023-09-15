Kjerstad will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Friday against the Rays.
Kjerstad made his major-league debut off the bench in Thursday's series opener versus Tampa Bay and will now get his first big-league start. Prior to being promoted to Baltimore, the 24-year-old had slashed .303/.376/.528 with 21 home runs in 122 games this summer between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.
