Kjerstad will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Friday against the Rays.

Kjerstad made his major-league debut off the bench in Thursday's series opener versus Tampa Bay and will now get his first big-league start. Prior to being promoted to Baltimore, the 24-year-old had slashed .303/.376/.528 with 21 home runs in 122 games this summer between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.