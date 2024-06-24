The Orioles recalled Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Kjerstad will get another shot with the big club but it's uncertain whether he'll see regular at-bats. He played sparingly during his last stint, starting just four times over a 17-game stretch. Colton Cowser has slashed just .183/.285/.299 since the beginning of May, so it's possible Kjerstad will eat into his playing time in the outfield.
