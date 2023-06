McCann went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

McCann has seen little playing time as backup to Adley Rutschman this year. In that limited action, McCann has struggled to make an impact, though this is the third time in his last four games he's knocked an extra-base hit. The veteran catcher is slashing just .195/.244/.364 with three homers, six RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base over 82 plate appearances this season.