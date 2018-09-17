Rickard is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rickard was added to the lineup after Breyvic Valera (undisclosed) was scratched, though now it's the outfielder who has been removed from the lineup. It's unclear what forced Rickard from the lineup at this point, but Trey Mancini has shifted to the outfield and Chris Davis has entered the game at first base to accommodate.