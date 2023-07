Means (elbow/back) threw another bullpen session Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Means hit a bump in the road in his recovery from Tommy John surgery when he suffered a muscle strain in his upper back in late May. However, he began throwing off flat ground last month and resumed mound work last week. The southpaw hopes to become an option for the Orioles sometime in August, but there remains no clear timetable for his activation.