Arauz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Arauz started at third base in each of the Orioles' last three games, going 3-for-12 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run. He'll take a seat Tuesday with southpaw Robbie Ray on the mound for Seattle, but Arauz looks as though he could occupy the large side of a platoon with Tyler Nevin at the hot corner until Ramon Urias (oblique) comes back from the injured list.