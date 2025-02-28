Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Westburg did some light throwing Friday after reporting improvement with his injured lower back, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg has been held out of Grapefruit League action since the team's first game of the spring nearly a week ago due to lower-back soreness. He's feeling better, though, and the Orioles expect him to be ready to return to game action soon. Westburg is in line to serve as the club's everyday third baseman this season.