Lopez allowed one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and securing a save against the Rays.

Lopez coughed up a two-out single to Harold Ramirez in the ninth but he had no issue finishing off the 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old is riding a 7.1-inning scoreless streak, lowering his season ERA to 0.82 through 33 frames. Lopez owns a 34:13 K:BB and he's converted 10 of his 12 save chances.