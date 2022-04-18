Lopez (1-1) struck out two in two perfect innings to earn the win in Sunday's matchup against the Yankees.

Lopez took the loss Wednesday against Milwaukee but entered the win column for the first time this season during Sunday's pitching duel. The right-hander had just one career save prior to the 2022 season, but he's one of the Orioles' top ninth-inning options alongside Dillon Tate and Paul Fry. Lopez has converted his lone save chance while holding the opposition scoreless in four of his five appearances this season.