Lopez saved Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels, allowing one hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Lopez struck out the first two batters he faced before surrendering a Mike Trout single but induced an Anthony Rendon groundout to end the game. The save was Lopez fourth of the season and third over his last three appearances. Since a loss against Milwaukee on April 13, the 29-year-old has thrown 6.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, while registering one win and three saves.