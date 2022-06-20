Lopez allowed a hit and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Lopez has been effective while serving as Baltimore's closer this season, and he's converted 11 of his 13 save chances over his first 29 appearances of the year. The right-hander has tossed 15.1 scoreless innings over his last 12 outings and has converted all seven of his save chances during that time. He now has a stellar 0.79 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 34.1 innings to begin the 2022 campaign.