The Orioles reinstated Mateo (hamstring) from the injured list Tuesday.

Mateo initially landed on the injured list in June with a left elbow injury, but his time on the shelf was extended by a couple of months after straining his left hamstring during a rehab game at Triple-A Norfolk. Now fully recovered from both injuries, the 30-year-old utility man will rejoin the active roster and likely take on a bench role, though his defensive versatility will boost his odds of cracking the starting nine occasionally. With Tyler Wells (elbow) also returning from the 60-day IL on Tuesday, Corbin Martin and Elvin Rodriguez were DFA'd to make room on the 40-man roster.