Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Aug. 6 that Mateo (hamstring) has resumed running and appears on track to return from the 60-day injured list in early September, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mateo was initially placed on the IL on June 10 due to left elbow inflammation, but he sustained a left hamstring strain a few weeks later during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk that has significantly delayed his return to the active roster. The utility player has begun to make some strides in his recovery and is "starting to get up to some higher speeds on the ground," according to Mansolino, but a more definitive timeline for Mateo's return from the IL likely won't become available until he's cleared to resume playing in minor-league games.