Bradish (elbow) is headed to Sarasota on Saturday to continue his throwing rehab program, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bradish threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday after being placed on the team's 15-day injured list Thursday. There's no exact timeline for his return, but Bradish was able to utilize all of his pitches during his throwing session, and GM Mike Elias said previously that he expected Bradish back early in the first half. With the Orioles in 2023, Bradish went 12-7 over 30 starts while recording a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 168:44 K:BB over 168.2 innings.