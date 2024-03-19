Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Bradish's right elbow is responding "well right now" to the pitcher's throwing program, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Bradish resumed mound work last Wednesday after weeks of flat-ground throwing. While the right-hander has thrown almost all fastballs, Hyde admitted that Bradish "might have spun a couple breaking balls," as well. It remains relatively early on in Bradish's rehab from a partially torn UCL but so far things have progressed as well as can be expected.
