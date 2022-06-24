Bradish landed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Friday.

Bradish hasn't looked particularly healthy over his last two starts, giving up a combined 11 runs on 20 hits in 8.2 innings of work, though the extent to which that's attributable to injury rather than merely poor performance is unclear. In any case, he'll miss at least two turns in the rotation and potentially many more, depending on how serious his shoulder issue turns out to be. Marcos Diplan was recalled to take his place on the roster, though he's strictly a reliever, so the Orioles may call someone else up soon to take Bradish's place in the rotation unless they give the opportunity to Keegan Akin, who was a starter prior to this season.