Bradish (6-6) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.2 innings as the Orioles fell 6-4 to the Phillies. He struck out three.

The right-hander hadn't been tagged for more than three runs in a start since May 23, ending a sizzling stretch during which Bradish had posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 60:12 K:BB through 10 outings and 60 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is likely to come early next week in Toronto.