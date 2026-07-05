Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Solid in losing effort

Bradish (5-9) took the loss Sunday against the Reds, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out five.

Bradish pitched well Sunday, as he held the Reds to two runs on Spencer Steer's fifth-inning homer before giving up another run on a two-out hit in the eighth. However, Baltimore failed to provide Bradish with enough run support in an eventual 3-2 defeat. The right-hander has now dropped back-to-back starts, though he's given up just seven earned runs across 27.1 innings in his last four outings. Overall, Bradish's ERA sits at 3.75 with a 1.40 WHIP and 101:48 K:BB across 18 starts (100.2 innings) this season. He's tentatively in line to face the Royals at home his next time out.