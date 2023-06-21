Bradish (3-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Rays. He struck out eight.

Bradish blanked a powerful Tampa Bay lineup for four innings before surrendering a pair of runs in the fifth. Baltimore would withstand the Rays' comeback attempt, giving Bradish his first win since May 17. The 26-year-old right-hander now has a 3.88 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB across 13 starts (65 innings) this season. Bradish is currently in line for a home matchup with the Reds in his next start.