Bradish (elbow) is throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He threw a live batting practice session Thursday, so the fact he's throwing again suggests all went well and he is continuing his slow ramp up. Manager Brandon Hyde said after Bradish's bullpen session that the right-hander will embark on a rehab assignment in "the middle of next week," likely with Double-A Bowie.