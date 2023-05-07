Bradish did not factor in the decision against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Bradish racked up 15 whiffs in the contest, though they led to only four strikeouts. The right-hander's final line wasn't exceptional, but he did manage to complete five frames for just the second time through five starts this season. Bradish holds a shaky 5.95 ERA and 1.73 WHIP on the campaign to along with an 18:9 K:BB over 19.2 innings.