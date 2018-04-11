Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Pauses rehab assignment
Trumbo (quadriceps) returned from his rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie after playing in a contest with the Baysox on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Buck Showalter said that there wasn't any sort of setback, but Trumbo felt as though he couldn't get to 100 percent during his rehab game. Trumbo will travel with the team to Boston this weekend and resume a workout-based rehab in the meantime. Following that series, a decision will be made as to weather he will rejoin the Orioles or head back to Florida for some additional time,
