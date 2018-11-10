Orioles' Richard Bleier: Begins to throw
Bleier (lat) has started a throwing program Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Bleier underwent surgery on his left lat near the end of June, and it appears he's ahead of schedule in his recovery process. Although he still has a long way to go, there's a chance he could be ready for the start of spring training.
More News
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Will likely miss remainder of 2018 season•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Lands on DL with lat injury•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Heads for X-ray•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Exits with apparent arm injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...