Odor went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Pirates.

Odor entered Saturday batting .128 (5-for-39) with three walks in 12 games since the All-Star break. He had no home runs or steals in that span, and just two extra-base hits. The second baseman is slashing .195/.259/.369 with 10 homers, two steals, 37 RBI, 36 runs scored, 16 doubles and three triples through 94 contests. Odor's slump has coincided with the promotion and subsequent success of Terrin Vavra, who has mainly been confined to designated hitter over concerns about his defense not being major-league ready. Considering Odor has committed nine errors (second-most among second basemen) and posted a .975 fielding percentage, the Orioles' defensive situation at the keystone can't get much worse. Vavra posted a .971 fielding percentage in 24 games at second base across two levels of the minors prior to his promotion.