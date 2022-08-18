McKenna is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

McKenna was included in the lineup in each of the last three games, picking up starts at all three outfield spots while going 4-for-10 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run. He'll likely continue to pick up starts against left-handed pitching while he's on the roster, but McKenna won't have a direct path to regular playing time versus right-handed pitching while all of Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander and Terrin Vavra are available.