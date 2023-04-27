McKenna went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

McKenna didn't start Wednesday, but he was able to knock in an insurance run in the eighth inning. With Austin Hays (hand) unavailable, McKenna and Terrin Vavra could see a short-term jump in playing time. McKenna has appeared in 16 games, but he has just 22 plate appearances this season. He's hitting .263 with three RBI, two runs scored, two doubles and a stolen base while also often serving as a defensive replacement.