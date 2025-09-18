Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Overcomes finger issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mountcastle (finger) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Thursday's game versus the Yankees
Per Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino revealed that Mountcastle has been dealing with a finger issue the last two days, though it's unclear whether that's the only reason he's been out of the lineup. The 28-year-old's start Thursday is just his third over the past eight tilts.