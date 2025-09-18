Mountcastle (finger) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Thursday's game versus the Yankees

Per Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino revealed that Mountcastle has been dealing with a finger issue the last two days, though it's unclear whether that's the only reason he's been out of the lineup. The 28-year-old's start Thursday is just his third over the past eight tilts.