Mountcastle (neck) is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Wednesday's spring game against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 27-year-old hasn't been in the lineup since Friday due to neck stiffness, but he's ready to rejoin the starting nine Wednesday. The fact Mountcastle is playing defense instead of just serving as the designated hitter indicates there's not much concern over the injury.