Watkins (1-1) threw five scoreless innings, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out four, in a 6-2 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Watkins' scoreless appearance on 78 pitches lasted just long enough for him to earn his first win of the season. It was a nice bounce-back performance after a very rough start his last time out against the Rays when he gave up three earned runs on zero innings pitched. The Orioles defense made two sloppy errors behind him in the third inning but Watkins maintained his composure and was able to limit the damage to one unearned run. Watkins remains one of the weaker pitchers in the league and has a poor 18:16 K:BB ratio over 35 innings this season. He is expected to make his next start at Minnesota on Friday.