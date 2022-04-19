Watkins totaled five innings against Oakland on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander induced only five swinging strikes and fanned just one batter in his five frames, but he allowed just one extra-base hit and surrendered only one run in the outing. Baltimore couldn't get much going against Frankie Montas and the rest of Oakland's pitching staff, however, blocking Watkins from a chance at his first victory of the campaign. Still, it's been a promising start to the season for the 29-year-old, as he's allowed only two earned runs across his first eight frames. His strikeout stuff is nearly non-existent, but Watkins may be earning himself a long-term rotation spot with his performance through two starts.