Orioles' Tomoyuki Sugano: Picks up 10th win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sugano (10-5) earned the win Thursday against the Mariners, allowing a run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.
Sugano pitched well Thursday, holding Seattle scoreless through five innings before giving up a two-run homer to Julio Rodriguez in the sixth. It's the fourth win in six starts for Sugano, who's pitched to a 3.27 ERA in that span (33 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 4.13 with a 1.28 WHIP and 82:32 K:BB through 23 starts (126.1 innings) this season. Sugano's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Red Sox in his next outing.
