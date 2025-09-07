Interim manager Tony Mansolino said after Sunday's loss to the Dodgers that Sugano had X-rays on his right foot come back negative, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was forced from Sunday's start after being struck in the foot by a comebacker, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. His availability for the next turn through the rotation will likely depend on how the foot bounces back over the next few days. Sugano's record fell to 10-8 after giving up four runs on seven hits with one strikeout and no walks across three innings versus Los Angeles.