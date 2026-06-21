Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Quiets Dodgers

Rogers (4-7) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Rogers was locked in for his best outing of the season, and his first scoreless performance since Opening Day. He threw 60 of 96 pitches for strikes in the dominant performance against a tough opponent. Rogers has given up just six runs over 23.1 innings in June, but he has a 5.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 54:24 K:BB over 73 innings through 14 starts this season. It took some time to pay off, but he has walked two or fewer batters in seven straight starts, which has helped him find more success. Rogers' next start is projected to be at home versus the Nationals.