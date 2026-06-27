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Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Sharp in second straight win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rogers (5-7) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits over 6.1 innings in a 3-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The southpaw delivered his second straight win and third straight quality start on 87 pitches (65 strikes) as he continues to put a shaky first couple months of 2026 behind him. Over five starts in June, Rogers has locked in and produced a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 30.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the White Sox.

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