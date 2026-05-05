Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Throws over weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rogers (illness) has rejoined the Orioles in Miami after doing some throwing at Camden Yards this past weekend, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rogers landed on the 15-day injured list last Friday due to a nasty illness that sapped him of his strength. He's still regaining some of his energy, but the expectation is that Rogers will be ready to rejoin the Baltimore rotation when first eligible May 11.
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