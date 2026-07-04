Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Tosses five scoreless frames in win

Rogers (6-7) earned the win against the Reds on Friday, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out four across five scoreless innings.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Rogers, who allowed at least two baserunners in three of five innings while issuing a season-high five walks. However, the veteran southpaw did just enough to keep the Reds off the board, and the Orioles' bullpen carried that momentum over the final four innings for the four-hit shutout. It was the second scoreless outing of the season for Rogers, two of which have come over his last three outings, and he has allowed two earned runs or less in five of his last six starts. He'll take a 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 65:29 K:BB across 84.1 innings into his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Cubs.