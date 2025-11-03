O'Neill will remain with the Orioles after declining to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

O'Neill is owed $33 million over the next two years, and he's wisely decided to opt into that deal after slashing just .199/.292/.392 over 54 games in his first year in Baltimore. The 30-year-old should bounce back to some degree in 2026, but he will remain an injury risk.