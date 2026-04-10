O'Neill (illness) was scratched from Friday's starting lineup against the Giants, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill was originally slated to bat sixth and handle right field, but Leody Taveras is now in the lineup, hitting seventh and playing center field while Dylan Beavers slides over to right field and will hit sixth. O'Neill is slashing .241/.353/.345 with one home run, four RBI, six runs scored and a 3:6 BB:K across 34 trips to the plate this season.