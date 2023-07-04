Cano (1-1) allowed a run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Yankees.

Fresh off of being named to the American League's All-Star roster, Cano took his first loss of the campaign. He allowed an inherited runner to score the tying run in the seventh inning, and then he put the go-ahead run on base in the eighth before Danny Coulombe gave up a three-run home run. Cano has been scored on in two of his last three outings, but he remains one of the Orioles' most effective relievers. He's at a 1.32 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB through 41 innings while racking up four saves, 18 holds and three blown saves this season.