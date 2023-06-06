San Diego activated Morejon (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.
Morejon is recovered from the elbow sprain he suffered back in mid-March, but the Padres will keep him on the farm for now. He allowed four earned runs over 4.2 innings (four appearances) during a recent rehab stint at Low-A Lake Elsinore.
More News
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Tests come back negative•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Set to undergo MRI this week•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Exits with arm discomfort•