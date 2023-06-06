San Diego activated Morejon (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.

Morejon is recovered from the elbow sprain he suffered back in mid-March, but the Padres will keep him on the farm for now. He allowed four earned runs over 4.2 innings (four appearances) during a recent rehab stint at Low-A Lake Elsinore.

