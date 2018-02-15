Padres' Allen Cordoba: Dealing with concussion
Cordoba suffered a concussion after being involved in a car accident a few days ago, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.
At this point, there is no timetable for Cordoba's return, although it's expected that he will be fully recovered well before Opening Day. Since the nature of a concussion can be wide-ranging, the club is choosing to take is easy with Cordoba, so don't expect him to be back doing any baseball activities in the near future. There should be an update on his status within the next couple weeks.
