Snell allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings, taking a no-decision versus the Nationals on Friday.

Snell hadn't allowed multiple runs in any of his five previous starts and only once in his last eight, but the Nationals got to him in the fourth and fifth innings in this contest. The southpaw has struck out at least seven in five straight outings. For the season, he's posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 112:38 K:BB across 83.2 innings through 16 starts. Snell is lined up for a favorable road start in Kansas City next week.