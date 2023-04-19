Snell (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings in a 8-1 loss against the Braves. He struck out five.

Snell had his best outing of the young season, but the Padres' lack of run support led to him taking another loss. The southpaw gave up his lowest run and hit totals of the year, a welcome sight for fantasy managers. However, the eight-year veteran hasn't pitched more than five innings in a game this year, and has given up multiple runs in each start. The Seattle native will look to get back to his usual good form against the Diamondbacks in a few days.