Snell (1-6) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Red Sox. He struck out five.

Snell continues to struggle, as he's currently on pace to have the worst season of his career by far. This was also the former Ray's worst appearance of the season, ballooning his ERA from 4.61 to 5.40. The southpaw is tentatively slated to face the Nationals on the road in his next start.