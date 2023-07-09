Snell (6-7) allowed a hit and three walks while striking out 11 over six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Mets.

Snell had a pedestrian start to the season, then surged to end the first half. Over his last nine starts, he gave up just four runs with an 84:22 K:BB over 53 innings. He's walked multiple batters in seven of those outings, and his 1.22 WHIP is unlikely to be able to sustain a 2.85 ERA over the rest of the campaign, but he's been in peak form otherwise. His first start after the All-Star break is likely to be against the Phillies.